Kazakhstan enforces ‘Niqab’ ban in public places

ASTANA – Kazakhstan, a landlocked Central Asian, country has imposed a ban on wearing the ‘niqab’ or face covering in public places.

Reports said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a bill banning the wearing of face-covering clothing in public places.

The bill signed by the Kazakh president states that clothing that obstructs facial identification will be prohibited in public spaces.

Prior to Kazakhstan, several other Central Asian countries had also imposed bans on women wearing the niqab or hijab.

In 2024, the Muslim-majority country of Tajikistan officially banned the hijab, while similar restrictions had already been imposed in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Kazakhstan is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country located in Central Asia. The majority of its population follows Islam, while a significant minority practices Russian Orthodox Christianity.

The country is known for its tradition of religious tolerance, with various faiths including Judaism, Buddhism, and Catholicism also present.

Religious freedom is protected under the constitution, although certain restrictions exist to regulate religious groups.

Kazakhstan hosts interfaith dialogues and is home to numerous mosques, churches, and temples that reflect its cultural and religious diversity.