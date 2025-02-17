Israeli PM Netanyahu faces backlash for supporting Trump’s Gaza resettlement plan

WASHINGTON – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands firm on Donald Trump’s Gaza plan amid global criticism.

Israeli government backed US President Donald Trump’s highly controversial plan to offer Palestinians in Gaza option to leave the region. In interaction with Jewish American organizations in Jerusalem, Israeli PM Netanyahu emphasized that the proposal would not involve forced eviction or ethnic cleansing, but instead provide Palestinians with a choice to relocate.

President Donald Trump proposed that US take control of Gaza, transforming it into development hub. POTUS suggested Palestinians could either relocate or stay in Gaza, which he envisioned as a prosperous international area.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu supported plan, calling it potentially historic, but Hamas strongly opposed it, arguing it would displace Palestinians and worsen the conflict. This comes after a ceasefire in Gaza following significant casualties in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In response to backlash, US officials attempted to clarify that the resettlement would only be temporary. However, President Trump doubled down the next day, defending the plan and framing it as an opportunity to boost economic development and create jobs in the region.

The whole development sparked significant controversy, with critics pointing to its moral and legal implications. Many argue that it would violate international law, particularly concerning forced displacement, which is widely considered to be ethnic cleansing.