Pakistan hosts World Bank Directors to discuss $40 Billion Development Framework

ISLAMABAD – World Bank senior delegation is in Pakistan for talks about $40 Billion Development Framework. The landmark visit marks renewed partnership between Islamabad and World Bank Group, with hopes for continued collaboration to foster sustainable development.

The delegation of global financial institution visit arrived to discuss Pakistan’s economic development strategies, investment opportunities, and the effective implementation of the recently approved $40 billion Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for the next decade.

The visiting dignitaries will hold discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Aurangzeb, Economic Affairs Minister, Planning Minister, and Power Minister, with focus on evaluating and strategizing Pakistan’s economic growth and infrastructure development plans.

World Bank Directors will also visit different regions to get firsthand insights into local development challenges and opportunities, ensuring that the CPF aligns with regional needs and promotes sustainable economic growth across the South Asian nation.

The visiting members will also focus on effective development and implementation of business plans aimed at driving Pakistan’s economic transformation.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

