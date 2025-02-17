Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan’s federal Govt holds final say on KP’s Afghanistan diplomacy move

ISLAMABAD – The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa decided to send two delegations to Afghanistan to engage in direct talks with Kabul, but Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed that these affairs fall under federal government’s jurisdiction.

In response to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s decision, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan clarified that, management of foreign relations is solely responsibility of centre.

PTI led provincial government of northwestern region will consult with federal government after completing the necessary groundwork before sending the delegations. This suggests that any decision to dispatch the delegations will be made with federal approval.

Meanwhile, federal government is expected to review all aspects of the matter before granting permission. It may also involve own experts or officials in the delegations and set the parameters for the talks. Once approved, the Pakistan mission in Kabul may facilitate the process.

KP government sources reassured that they would adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) in managing this initiative. Two sides will engage in creating friendly environment for talks and handling diplomatic matters amicably,  besides resolving broader issues.

The first delegation will set the stage for talks, while the second will work on concrete solutions. KP and Balochistan saw surge in attacks since the Fall of Kabul as TTP-led factions are enjoying safe haven under the watch of Afghan Taliban.

KP govt plans key diplomatic visit to Afghanistan amid surge in cross-border attacks

