Lahore man arrested for raping housemaid in absence of wife

LAHORE – Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his housemaid when his wife was not present at the home in an area of Lahore.

A police spokesperson said the action was taken after receiving a call on 15 from Shadman area. He said the suspect had called the housemaid to his home for work when his wife had gone somewhere.

As the domestic help reached the house, the suspect raped her and threatened her with dire consequences for sharing the incident with anyone.

Police have registered a case against the suspect named Tahir and handed over to the gender cell.

SP Model Town Akhlaq Tarrar has stated that those who exploit women do not deserve any leniency.

Earlier this month, a policeman was arrested for allegedly raping a beggar woman in Manawan area of Lahore.

Police said the suspect also opened fire on a person who was trying to stop him and making video of the incident.

DIG Operations said the suspected cop was appointed at Shafiqabad police station, adding that strict legal action will be taken against him.