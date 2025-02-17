Hania Aamir paints the town red with her glamorous birthday bash

KARACHI – Gorgeous Lollywood star and internet sensation Hania Aamir turned 28 and her birthday festivities continue in Pakistan and UK.

The Mere Humsafar star captured spotlight with stunning birthday pictures in a red gown. Known for her lively and playful persona, Hania amassed huge fan following online.

Hania celebrates her birthday on Feb 12, but the birthday has been a month-long affair, with each day dedicated to spending time with loved ones. Her latest snaps on social media shows her in beautiful silk red gown, which featured a stylish collar neckline that perfectly accentuated her elegance.

She paired the gown with delicate golden chains and small studs, keeping her hairstyle simple yet elegant with a bun and bangs. The post also included a video of Hania celebrating her special day, which quickly garnered attention from her fans.

As fans are showering Hania with compliments for her stunning look, some critics have responded with negative comments about the revealing dress.