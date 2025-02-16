Kp Govt Plans Key Diplomatic Visit To Afghanistan Amid Surge In Cross Border Attacks

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to send provincial delegation to neighboring Afghanistan to strengthen cross-border tribal diplomacy and promote economic and social ties between Islamabad and Kabul.

Barrister Saif, KP government’s advisor, confirmed delegation’s visit to neighboring Kabul for talks with Afghan interim government, saying Terms of reference TORs for visit have been prepared and two delegations will be sent to Afghanistan.

The first delegation will focus on creating favorable environment for negotiations and handling diplomatic affairs, while the second will consist of multiple stakeholders. Barrister Saif has been appointed as the focal person for coordination, with the KP government maintaining close communication with the federal government regarding the talks.

The move follows a key decision made during a meeting in Peshawar, chaired by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. In the meeting, political and religious leaders from various parties reached a consensus that peace in Pakistan is directly linked to peace in Afghanistan.

The leaders also agreed that government-level talks with Afghanistan on counterterrorism efforts should start at the earliest. Furthermore, it was decided that political and religious parties would collaborate to foster sectarian harmony within the country.