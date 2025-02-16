Rawalpindi declares drought emergency as Water Shortage threatens

ISLAMABAD – Rawalpindi has been listed among several regions that are at risk of extreme dry conditions, and now Rawalpindi’s Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) declared drought emergency in city due to prolonged dry conditions.

WASA made the announcement as water shortage in region continues to intensify. Managing Director MD Muhammad Saleem Ashraf warned that the situation could become even more dire if there is no rainfall in coming months.

He further stressed urgency of matter, as continued dry weather could severely affect city’s water supply in the city of over 5.5 million.

Pakistan Meteorological Department also forecasted lower-than-usual rainfall for the coming months, raising concerns about the worsening water crisis in the city.

Authorities are urging residents to conserve water and are taking measures to address the situation as Rawalpindi faces an uncertain future without sufficient rainfall.

Besides Rawalpindi, drought conditions are expected to worsen, with no significant rainfall forecasted for rain-fed regions in other parts of Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan. Mild drought already developed due to below-average rainfall and higher-than-normal temperatures over the past five months.

The rising temperatures may turn mild drought conditions into moderate ones. Flash droughts are also a concern in the coming months, urging farmers and stakeholders to take preventive measures.