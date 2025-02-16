Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

COAS Asim Munir reiterates ‘unbreakable bond’ between Army, people despite propaganda

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir stressed indestructible bond between armed forces and people, in address to Youth.

The country’s top general delivered powerful message to students during special session on earlier this week. He underlined that the strength of the nation lies in the indestructible bond shared between the military and the people, particularly the youth, reaffirming that any attempts to create divisions between the two would always fail.

In his address, General Asim Munir praised resilience of the Pakistani people and their unwavering support for the armed forces. “The relationship between the army and the people, especially the youth, is indestructible,” he said, stressing that Pakistan’s unity is its strength. “Efforts to divide the military from the people have never succeeded, and they will not succeed in the future,” he added.

Army Chief highlighted the importance of unity in ensuring the country’s security and defense. He reiterated that as long as the nation stands with the Army, Pakistan will remain invincible. “We fight side by side, and together, we protect the identity and security of Pakistan,” General Munir added.

He also focused on national values, emphasizing the pride Pakistan takes in its religion, culture, and traditions. He stressed that extremist ideologies will never be allowed to distort the nation’s core beliefs, particularly its commitment to the sovereignty of Allah as stated in the constitution.

Army Chief concluded by recognizing the resilient communities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, who have stood firm against terrorism, further solidifying the bond between the armed forces and the people in the fight for national security.

Pak Army Chief, Punjab CM inaugurate Key Agricultural Projects to Boost Punjab’s Farming Sector

 

