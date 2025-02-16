Former Mauritius Prime Minister arrested on money laundering charges

Former Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth, has been arrested on allegations of money laundering.

The Financial Crime Commission (FCC) confirmed the arrest, stating that Jugnauth will be held at a detention center in central Mauritius. Authorities conducted multiple raids, including at the former premier’s residence, recovering $2.4 million in cash.

Jugnauth’s lawyer dismissed the allegations, asserting that the charges are politically motivated. He maintained that his client has no involvement in illicit financial activities.

This arrest is seen as part of an ongoing anti-corruption drive in Mauritius. Jugnauth is the second high-profile official to be detained under the current government’s investigations. In January 2025, the former Governor of the Bank of Mauritius, Harvesh Seegolam, was arrested but later released on bail.

The crackdown on corruption and financial misconduct has intensified in recent months, with authorities tightening enforcement against money laundering. Jugnauth’s arrest has sparked political controversy, with public opinion divided on whether the case represents genuine legal accountability or political retaliation.