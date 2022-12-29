Saudi Arabia’s former security agency head sentenced to 25 years in jail over corruption

RIYADH – A court in Saudi Arabia awarded 25-year imprisonment to a former heard of a security agency for corruption and misuse of authority.

The development was shared by a rights group, Prisoners of Conscience, on Twitter, stating: “…former Director of Public Security, Colonel General Khaled bin Qarar Al-Harbi sentenced to 25 years in prison”.

An investigation against the former top official was launched in September 2021 after he was referred to retirement over the allegations in 2018.

🔴 Confirmed to us that the former Director of Public Security, Colonel General Khaled bin Qarar Al-Harbi؛ sentenced to 25 years in prison, after he was referred to retirement and investigated on September 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/rGB5UeiWSs — Prisoners of Conscience (@m3takl_en) December 26, 2022

A statement issued by the Saudi Press Agency said that the anti-corruption authority had vowed to take action against all those officials involved in the case.