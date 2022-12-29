Three soldiers martyred, two terrorists killed in Kurram gunfight

RAWALPINDI – Three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and two terrorists were killed in a gunfight in Arawali area of Kurram District on Thursday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said Pakistan Army’s troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists' location. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

Subedar Shuja Muhammad, Naik Muhammad Ramzan and Sepoy Abdul Rehman having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom, the military’s media wing said.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, it said, adding that Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of brave soldiers have further strengthened resolve the force.