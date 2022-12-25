Captain among five Pak Army personnel martyred in Balochistan IED blast

QUETTA – An officer and four soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in a clearance operation against terrorists in the Kahan area of Balochistan on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the Pakistan Army, an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded during the operation, resulting in martyrdom of Captain Fahad, Lance Naik Imtiaz, Sepoy Asghar, Sepoy Mehran and Sepoy Shamoon.

The Pakistan Army has reaffirmed its resolve to fight terrorism, saying that such cowardly attacks cannot sabotage the peace and prosperity in Balochistan.

Earlier, four people were wounded in a grenade attack near a police station on Sabzal Road in Quetta.

Terrorists have unleashed a fresh wave of attacks in different areas of Pakistan in recent days.

On Friday, a policeman was martyred in the federal capital Islamabad when a suicide bomber blew himself up during the search of a vehicle in the I-10 Sector.