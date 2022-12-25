Search

Armeena Khan blessed with a baby girl

Web Desk 10:00 PM | 25 Dec, 2022
Armeena Khan blessed with a baby girl
Source: Instagram

Pakistani actress Armeena Rana Khan has blessed with a baby girl. 

Taking to Instagram, the Shab-e-Arzoo Ka Alam actor shared the news with her fans and followers. 

She wrote, “Presenting our precious little angel - Amelie’ Isla to our well-wishers, fans, family and friends. Our hearts are full of love and gratitude as we celebrate her arrival. MashaaAllah @feslkhan.”

Armeena started her career with an ARY Digital drama Shab-e-Arzoo Ka Alam alongside Mohib Mirza. However, her famous projects were Janaan, Bin Roye film and drama which got hit and her innocent face became popular and the public started recognising her.

The Janaan actor recently announced her pregnancy and shared the photos to the social media. 

Armeena Khan claps back at haters trolling her for her maternity photoshoot

Web Desk
