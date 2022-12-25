Parvez Elahi will take vote of confidence before Jan 11, says Imran Khan

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi would take the vote of confidence before January 11.

Earlier this week, the Lahore High Court (LHC) reinstated Elahi as Punjab CM on the condition that he would not dissolve the assembly until the next hearing. The court will resume hearing the case on January 11.

Khan told journalists at his Lahore residence on Sunday that he was confident Elahi would dissolve the assembly once he wins the trust of the house again.

After the confidence vote, the PTI plans to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, the ousted prime minister said.

"When both assemblies are dissolved, the [government] will be forced to hold general elections," the former PM said. If polls are delayed even after PTI's move, he said, "it won't affect" the party.

Defending delay in dissolution of assemblies, the PTI chief said his party had to convince its allies before taking the crucial step.