Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's 'Pasoori' unlocks yet another achievement

For Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, sky is the limit when it comes to success. The duo has once again put Pakistani music on a pedestal with their phenomenal achievement.

Sethi and Gill's Coke Studio chart buster Pasoori has made its way to the top global music videos chart on YouTube.

Coke Studio's Producer Zulfiqar J Khan announced this massive achievement on Instagram. He wrote, “We just entered the Youtube Global Top Music Video charts. We were wanting/rooting for this. But didn’t know it would happen. But it did. It did today after almost 10 months of the song’s release.”

Elated, Khan added, “What a blessing. We can only be grateful. Thank you universe. Thank you people/listeners - you are our community. You all are our people. Mubarik ho.”

Sethi and Gill's milestone not only propelled them into stardom but also helped the Pakistani music industry get into the international limelight. The news made the duo's fans and Pakistani audience prouder than ever before.

Pasoori was released in February 2022. The Punjabi song blends a mix of genres, and is the first Coke Studio and Pakistani song to feature on Spotify's "Viral 50 - Global" chart. Pasoori also featured in the Disney+ miniseries Ms. Marvel, becoming the third song in the 14-year history of Coke Studio to reach 300 million views on YouTube.

Pasoori also enjoys being the most-watched Coke Studio music video of all time.

According to Spotify, Pasoori was the most-streamed Pakistani song globally as well as the most-streamed song in Pakistan in 2022.

The Punjabi song is also the most-searched song in the world in 2022.