Search

Lifestyle

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's 'Pasoori' unlocks yet another achievement

Noor Fatima 11:10 PM | 25 Dec, 2022
Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's 'Pasoori' unlocks yet another achievement
Source: Twitter

For Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, sky is the limit when it comes to success. The duo has once again put Pakistani music on a pedestal with their phenomenal achievement.

Sethi and Gill's Coke Studio chart buster Pasoori has made its way to the top global music videos chart on YouTube.

Coke Studio's Producer Zulfiqar J Khan announced this massive achievement on Instagram. He wrote, “We just entered the Youtube Global Top Music Video charts. We were wanting/rooting for this. But didn’t know it would happen. But it did. It did today after almost 10 months of the song’s release.”

Elated, Khan added, “What a blessing. We can only be grateful. Thank you universe. Thank you people/listeners - you are our community. You all are our people. Mubarik ho.”

Sethi and Gill's milestone not only propelled them into stardom but also helped the Pakistani music industry get into the international limelight. The news made the duo's fans and Pakistani audience prouder than ever before.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Xulfi (@zulfiqarjkhan)

Pasoori was released in February 2022. The Punjabi song blends a mix of genres, and is the first Coke Studio and Pakistani song to feature on Spotify's "Viral 50 - Global" chart. Pasoori also featured in the Disney+ miniseries Ms. Marvel, becoming the third song in the 14-year history of Coke Studio to reach 300 million views on YouTube. 

Pasoori also enjoys being the most-watched Coke Studio music video of all time.

According to Spotify, Pasoori was the most-streamed Pakistani song globally as well as the most-streamed song in Pakistan in 2022.

The Punjabi song is also the most-searched song in the world in 2022.

'Pasoori' hitmaker Shae Gill discusses success and future plans 

Lifestyle

Proud moment for Pakistan as another film ‘As Far As They Can Run’ shortlisted for Oscars

02:43 PM | 25 Dec, 2022

Haris Rauf and Muzna Malik win hearts with new romantic video

12:49 PM | 25 Dec, 2022

Comedian Ali Gul Pir ties the knot with Dr Azeemah Nakhoda

11:33 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill gives serious bridal vibes in latest pictures

07:43 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

Inside Haris Rauf and Muzna Masood Malik's dreamy nikkah ceremony

04:19 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

Haris Rauf and Muzna Masood Malik’s Nikah: Here’s the first look of bride and groom

01:52 PM | 24 Dec, 2022
Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Advertisement

Latest

Shahid Afridi hints at return of senior players to Pakistan cricket ...

12:25 AM | 26 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 25, 2022

07:45 AM | 25 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 25, 2022 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.4 234.85
Euro EUR 259.5 262
UK Pound Sterling GBP 295 298
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 152 153.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.16 606.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.09 167.44
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.24 32.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.03 29.38
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 587.99 592.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 243.87 245.62
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 175,900 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: