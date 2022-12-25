Search

Saba Qamar teases fans about new project

25 Dec, 2022
Saba Qamar teases fans about new project
Source: Instagram

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar has announced her new TV project which will be aired soon on ARY. 

Taking to Instagram, the Baaghi star shared the news with her fans and followers with a caption, “Been waiting to announce that I am part of a very unique and special project from Idream entertainment coming soon to ARY and yes this one is special!! @idream_entertainment production, only on @arydigital.tv.”

On the work front, Saba Qamar has a lineup of projects including Tumhare Husn Ke Naam and Serial Killer. Her performance has been praised for Kamli.

The film is directed by talented Pakistani director Sarmad Sultan Khoosat. The film stars Saba Qamar Zaman, Sania Saeed, Nimra Bucha, Omair Rana and Hamza Khawaja in pivotal roles. Khoosat’s directorial was released on June 3, 2022.

