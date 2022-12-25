Ayeza Khan shares sizzling photos with husband Dainsh Taimoor 

Pakistani celebrity couple, Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan, has mastered the art to leave their fans mesmerised with stunning portraits and romantic notes.

The couple's whirlwind romance doesn't seem to dim a bit, as the much in love duo are still keen on exuding couple-goals to the world.

Turning to Instagram, the Meray Paas Tu Ho star shared a drop-dead gorgeous photos with her husband Danish Taimoor with a caption, “Editorial for @emraanrajput.”

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor tied the knot in 2014 and have two children daughter Hoorain, and son Rayan Taimoor.

The couple is set to star in a Ramadan 2023 serial, Chaand Tara. The series is set to be directed by Danish Nawaz and written by Saima Akram Chaudhry, the maestro of Ramadan serials.