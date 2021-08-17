Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrate 7 years of marriage

Pakistani power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor have mastered the art to leave their fans mesmerized with stunning portraits and romantic notes.

As the much-adored couple complete seven-year of togetherness, their picture-perfect celebration leaves the fans gushing.

The couple's whirlwind romance doesn't seem to dim a bit, as the much in love duo are still keen on exuding couple-goals to the world.

Turning to Instagram, the Meray Paas Tu Ho star shared a drop-dead gorgeous video of the celebration while penning a short sweet note.

"I cant believe how 7 years have passed so early! May we continue to live happily together for the rest of our lives Ameen.Happy 7years of Our beautiful love marriage"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Khan and Danish Taimoor tied the knot in 2014 and have two children daughter Hoorain, and son Rayan Taimoor.

On the work front, Laapata is being loved by the drama buffs and Ayeza has been lauded for her spectacular portrayal of Geeti.