Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrate 7 years of marriage
Web Desk
04:51 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrate 7 years of marriage
Share

Pakistani power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor have mastered the art to leave their fans mesmerized with stunning portraits and romantic notes.

As the much-adored couple complete seven-year of togetherness, their picture-perfect celebration leaves the fans gushing.

The couple's whirlwind romance doesn't seem to dim a bit, as the much in love duo are still keen on exuding couple-goals to the world.

Turning to Instagram, the Meray Paas Tu Ho star shared a drop-dead gorgeous video of the celebration while penning a short sweet note.

"I cant believe how 7 years have passed so early! May we continue to live happily together for the rest of our lives Ameen.Happy 7years of Our beautiful love marriage"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Khan and Danish Taimoor tied the knot in 2014 and have two children daughter Hoorain, and son Rayan Taimoor. 

On the work front, Laapata is being loved by the drama buffs and Ayeza has been lauded for her spectacular portrayal of Geeti. 

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrate 7th ... 06:20 PM | 9 Aug, 2021

Every now and then Pakistani power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor share a glimpse of their life, leaving their ...

More From This Category
Afghan TV channel resumes broadcast with female ...
04:19 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
‘The legend’ – Rahat presents heartfelt ...
08:25 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
Hareem Shah's new honeymoon video goes viral
05:36 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
Alizeh Shah ‘scares’ netizens with her new ...
04:40 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
Why Mathira deleted her photos from Instagram?
05:12 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
Zarnish Khan shares adorable photos of her ...
03:57 PM | 16 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrate 7 years of marriage
04:51 PM | 17 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr