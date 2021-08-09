Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrate 7th wedding anniversary
06:20 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrate 7th wedding anniversary
Every now and then Pakistani power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor share a glimpse of their life, leaving their fanbase awe-struck.

This time around, the reel and real-life beautiful couple left the fans mesmerized with their stunning portraits and romantic notes to mark the celebration of their seventh wedding anniversary.

Dotting husband Danish Taimoor showered his wife with compliments as he penned a romantic note to celebrate seven years of togetherness.

Turning to Instagram, the Deewangi star shared a drop-dead gorgeous picture of his lady love and wrote:

“@ayezakhan.ak 7 years ago, on this very date, I saw you in your wedding dress, a radiant vision, beautiful and sublime, and to this day I look at you with the very same awe, as if it’s the first time we met.”

“And this is an ode to you and to our story Happy Anniversary,” followed by a heart emoji.

Reciprocating the love, Ayeza Khan also wished husband Danish with a charming Instagram post

“Today, is the date all my stars aligned, the 8th always takes me back to 2014, to our special day. @danishtaimoor16, you’re a man of substance, love and a treasure to cherish. It’s been 7 long years, MashAllah. Happy Anniversary.”

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor tied the knot in 2014 and have two children daughter Hoorain, and son Rayan Taimoor.

