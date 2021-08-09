Pakistan Navy's Shamsheer-e-Bahr-VIII war games begin in Karachi

07:30 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistan Navy's flagship war games Shamsheer-E-Bahr VIII commenced in Karachi on Monday.

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi addressing the opening ceremony said that the multitude of internal and external challenges being faced by Pakistan necessitate external vigilance and strong resolve.

He emphasized that the unresolved Kashmir issue remains the flash point between Pakistan and India.

The naval chief said Indian heavy handed policies in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and attempts to enforce fascist control over the valley have serious implications towards security in South Asia and the world at large.

He reiterated Pakistan's increasing relevance in the backdrop of CPEC and operationalization of Gwadar port.

Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Operations Rear Admiral Javaid lqbal said Shamsheer-e-Bahr-VIll is the glag ship war game of Pakistan Navy that is held biennially to corroborate various concepts which are validated in subsequent maritime exercises prior being incorporated in naval strategy.

