Pakistan gets chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for first time

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will chair the upcoming Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) for the first time since the forum was established in 2008, said former special assistant to PM on overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari.

“It’s a privilege for Pakistan to chair the upcoming Abu Dhabi Dialogue being held later this year for period of next 2 years. This honour comes for 1st time since Dialogue’s inception in 2008 from among 18 nations. We thank ADD & all member states, we hope to chair with fruitful insight,” Zulfi said in a tweet on Monday.

The forum was established in 2008 for dialogue and cooperation between Asian countries of labour origin and destination.

The forum comprise 12 members that include the Colombo Process (CP), namely Afghanistan, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam; and six Gulf countries of destination: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Malaysia.

This is a huge recognition for PM’s work for overseas labour rights.

Globally it will help us

✔️create a better eco-system for labour rights

✔️empowering & ensuring the protection of workers

✔️skills up gradation of labour. — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) August 9, 2021

The permanent secretariat is located in the UAE and the current chair-in-office is Sri Lanka.

Bukhari in another tweet said presiding over ADD is a reflection of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s work for overseas Pakistani workers’ rights

“Globally it will help us create a better eco-system for labour rights, empowering & ensuring the protection of workers, skills up gradation of labour.” he added.