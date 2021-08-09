Pakistan gets chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for first time

08:15 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
Pakistan gets chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for first time
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will chair the upcoming Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) for the first time since the forum was established in 2008, said former special assistant to PM on overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari.

“It’s a privilege for Pakistan to chair the upcoming Abu Dhabi Dialogue being held later this year for period of next 2 years. This honour comes for 1st time since Dialogue’s inception in 2008 from among 18 nations. We thank ADD & all member states, we hope to chair with fruitful insight,” Zulfi said in a tweet on Monday.

The forum was established in 2008 for dialogue and cooperation between Asian countries of labour origin and destination.

The forum comprise 12 members that include the Colombo Process (CP), namely Afghanistan, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam; and six Gulf countries of destination: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Malaysia.

The permanent secretariat is located in the UAE and the current chair-in-office is Sri Lanka.

Bukhari in another tweet said presiding over ADD is a reflection of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s work for overseas Pakistani workers’ rights

“Globally it will help us create a better eco-system for labour rights, empowering & ensuring the protection of workers, skills up gradation of labour.” he added.

More From This Category
Muharram moon sighted, Ashura on August 19
09:37 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
Pakistan receives 1 million COVID-19 rapid test ...
08:57 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
Pakistan Navy's war game Shamsheer-e-Bahr-VIII ...
07:30 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
Three Pakistan Customs officials shot dead in DI ...
06:28 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
Pakistan to ban train travel for unvaccinated ...
05:41 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
WATCH: Security staff bars Firdous Ashiq Awan ...
04:15 PM | 9 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrate 7th wedding anniversary
06:20 PM | 9 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr