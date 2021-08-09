Muharram moon sighted, Ashura on August 19

The Muharramul Haram crescent has been sighted and Youm-e-Ashur will be observed on August 19 (Thursday), the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Monday.

The first of Muharram, which is also the first day of Hijri year 1443 according to the Islamic calendar, will be observed on August 10 (Tuesday).

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad presided over the meeting for the moon sighting committee, which was held in Quetta.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, Pakistan Meteorological Department officials, Ministry of Science and Technology, and Ministry of Religious Affairs and Harmony.