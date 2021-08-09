Muharram moon sighted, Ashura on August 19
Share
The Muharramul Haram crescent has been sighted and Youm-e-Ashur will be observed on August 19 (Thursday), the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Monday.
The first of Muharram, which is also the first day of Hijri year 1443 according to the Islamic calendar, will be observed on August 10 (Tuesday).
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad presided over the meeting for the moon sighting committee, which was held in Quetta.
The meeting was attended by representatives from the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, Pakistan Meteorological Department officials, Ministry of Science and Technology, and Ministry of Religious Affairs and Harmony.
- Muharram moon sighted, Ashura on August 1909:37 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
- Pakistan receives 1 million COVID-19 rapid test kits from USAID08:57 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
- Pakistan gets chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for first time08:15 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
- Pakistan Navy's war game Shamsheer-e-Bahr-VIII begins in Karachi07:30 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
- Three Pakistan Customs officials shot dead in DI Khan06:28 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
- Shilpa Shetty and mother Sunanda booked for fraud in Lucknow06:02 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
- Fiza Ali quashes marriage rumours05:24 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
- TikTok star Alishba Anjum jumps into Khanpur Dam, video goes viral05:05 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021