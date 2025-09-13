Over 50,000 New Houses announced under Punjab’s Mega Housing Scheme

LAHORE – Punjab, home to more than half the population, is about to witness a transformation as the provincial government laid out plans for 57,000 affordable homes across 21 districts.

The project, stretching over 5 years, will rise on land already owned by the state, turning empty plots into new neighborhoods.

In what officials are calling a game-changer for province, the Punjab government unveiled an ambitious housing project that promises 57,000 affordable homes across 21 districts.

The landmark scheme is set to unfold over next five years on government-owned land, and has already entered its first phase with 41 sites chosen for the construction of 2,000 housing units.

“This initiative will make the dream of home ownership a reality for thousands of families,” a Housing Department spokesperson said, adding that the project will be executed in partnership with the World Bank and private investors.

Authorities have pledged modern facilities, easy installment plans, and strict quality monitoring to ensure long-term value for residents. The proposal is now headed to the provincial cabinet for a final green light — a move expected to spark hope among thousands still struggling to secure affordable housing.