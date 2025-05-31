Punjab takes major decisions regarding housing societies; details inside

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced several key decisions to regularise housing societies across the province.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz chaired a high-level meeting to discuss a mechanism for regularizing illegal housing societies across the province.

During the session, she ordered the removal of unnecessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for housing society registration.

It was decided to digitize the housing sector for the first time in Punjab. A “Housing Society Management System” will be introduced, allowing for the online approval, management, transfer of properties, and payment of NOC fees.

Development and management of societies will also be possible through the digital system.

The meeting approved the formation of a high-level committee to oversee the regularization process.

CM Maryam stressed that poor citizens are often deceived and denied plots after payment. She noted that government departments have also played a role in facilitating illegal housing schemes.

She emphasized the need to resolve the status of existing schemes according to the law and to provide citizens with relief through a one-time amnesty in line with regulations.

The provincial government is also reviewing a proposal to bring an amnesty scheme for housing schemes in Punjab.