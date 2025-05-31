PM, other top leadership gather in Quetta for strategic Balochistan Dialogue

QUETTA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Balochistan capital Quetta today on Saturday to attend key jirga focused on addressing pressing security, political, and social issues in the country’s sparsely populated region.

The high-level meeting brings together key stakeholders, including top military officials, federal ministers, Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, provincial ministers, and members of the provincial assembly.

Tribal elders and representatives from various political parties across the province will also join the meeting. According to official sources, the jirga will serve as a platform for candid discussions on the province’s security challenges, political developments, and ongoing government initiatives.

PM Sharif is expected to brief participants on the federal government’s strategy to promote peace, stability, and socio-economic development in the region.

This visit reflects Islamabad’s renewed commitment to addressing Balochistan’s longstanding issues and strengthening cooperation with local leadership and communities.

Balochistan jirga is seen as a crucial step toward fostering inclusive dialogue and reinforcing the government’s resolve to uplift region through meaningful engagement and sustained development efforts.