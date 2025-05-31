Arshad Nadeem clinches Asian Athletics Gold with stunning 86.40m Throw

ISLAMABAD – Arshad Nadeem secured another gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championship final with a commanding javelin throw of 86.40 meters. This impressive performance not only placed him at the top of the leaderboard but also highlighted his dominance in the event.

Nadeem’s performance came after a strong start, with earlier throws measuring 75.64m and 76.80m. His rivals, including Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (82.28m) and China’s Hu Haoran (80.93m), remain hot on his heels, making for a competitive final.

The stadium echoed with cheers as Nadeem, ranked last in the theowing order, stepped into the arena amid chants and the patriotic tune “Dil Dil Pakistan.” The javelin star has clearly arrived ready to add another medal to his growing collection.

Having already set an Olympic record with a 92.97m throw last year in Paris, Nadeem’s current form suggests he is a serious contender for the top podium spot. With only a few attempts remaining, fans and experts alike are eagerly watching his every move.

Following the competition, Nadeem expressed gratitude for the support from his fans and emphasized the importance of their prayers as he aims for yet another major international medal.

Looking ahead, the athlete will soon travel to England to prepare for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in September, where he hopes to continue his medal-winning streak.