Govt trying to maintain balance between lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that government is walking on tightrope in maintaining balance between a lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19 and ensuring people do not die of hunger and economy does not collapse.

In a tweet today (Saturday), the premier said that in the subcontinent, with a high rate of poverty, we are faced with the stark choice of having to balance between a lockdown necessary to slow down and prevent spread of COVID19, ensuring people don't die of hunger and our economy doesn't collapse.

We have locked down educational institutions, Malls, marriage halls, restaurants & other places where public congregates. But, to stop the devastation of the lockdown we have kept our agri sector open & now we are opening up our construction sector. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 4, 2020

The Prime Minister said we have locked down educational institutions, Malls, marriage halls, restaurants and other places where public congregates. But, to stop the devastation of the lockdown we have kept our agriculture sector open and now we are opening up our construction sector.