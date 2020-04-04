Govt trying to maintain balance between lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19: PM Imran
Web Desk
12:15 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
Govt trying to maintain balance between lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19: PM Imran
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that government is walking on tightrope in maintaining balance between a lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19 and ensuring people do not die of hunger and economy does not collapse.

In a tweet today (Saturday), the premier said that in the subcontinent, with a high rate of poverty, we are faced with the stark choice of having to balance between a lockdown necessary to slow down and prevent spread of COVID19, ensuring people don't die of hunger and our economy doesn't collapse.

The Prime Minister said we have locked down educational institutions, Malls, marriage halls, restaurants and other places where public congregates. But, to stop the devastation of the lockdown we have kept our agriculture sector open and now we are opening up our construction sector.

More From This Category
Tareen, Monis and Bakhtiar family among top ...
12:53 AM | 5 Apr, 2020
Foodpanda Pakistan provides monetary assistance ...
10:32 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
Coronavirus: Over half a million applied to join ...
07:12 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
Afghan nationals wishing to return will be ...
05:29 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
PM Imran in Lahore to lead fight against ...
04:27 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
PAF C-130 aircraft carrying Zaireen from ...
01:36 PM | 4 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
American singer Pink reveals she tested positive for coronavirus
03:59 PM | 4 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr