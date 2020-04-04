PAF C-130 aircraft carrying Zaireen from Dalbandin lands at Skardu airport
01:36 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
SKARDU – Pakistan Air Force (PAF) C-130 aircraft carrying Zaireen from Dalbandin landed at Skardu airport on Saturday.
The Zaireen were kept in the makeshift arrangements at Taftan, the Radio Pakistan reported.
They acknowledged the concerted efforts of the government for giving best possible facilities at such a far off place and also thanked PAF for arranging this special sortie for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.
PAF's Air Transport fleet is actively involved in carrying out relief efforts in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and has airlifted tons of relief goods and medical equipment from China.
