Humayun Saeed returns home after 14-day self-quarantine
Asma Malik
03:18 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
KARACHI - Pakistani acclaimed TV star Humayun Saeed has arrived back to his home after completing the 14-day self-quarantine. Saeed came to Pakistan from the US and had placed himself in self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak. Today, Humayun took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo from home. He wrote, “Back home FINALLY after 14 days of self-quarantine.”

The JPNA movie actor further said, “Spent lots of time contemplating life & came to the realisation that can't thank Allah enough for His infinite Blessings!” “Will Insha Allah do everything in power to help those in need during this tough time,” he vowed.

Earlier, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui and Hira Mani visited the US for a show recently after which all three went into self-isolation. 

Stay home, stay safe!

American singer Pink reveals she tested positive for coronavirus
03:59 PM | 4 Apr, 2020

