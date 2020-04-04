Humayun Saeed returns home after 14-day self-quarantine
KARACHI - Pakistani acclaimed TV star Humayun Saeed has arrived back to his home after completing the 14-day self-quarantine. Saeed came to Pakistan from the US and had placed himself in self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak. Today, Humayun took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo from home. He wrote, “Back home FINALLY after 14 days of self-quarantine.”
The JPNA movie actor further said, “Spent lots of time contemplating life & came to the realisation that can't thank Allah enough for His infinite Blessings!” “Will Insha Allah do everything in power to help those in need during this tough time,” he vowed.
COVID-19: Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui in the ...
The novel coronavirus continues to spread across the country, and even some of Pakistan’s biggest names were at ...
Earlier, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui and Hira Mani visited the US for a show recently after which all three went into self-isolation.
Stay home, stay safe!
