COVID-19: 'Please don’t make videos of people receiving Ration', says Shehzad Roy
ISLAMABAD - Popular singer cum national activist Shehzad Roy has urged people to refrain from making videos while distributing ration to underprivileged during the coronavirus lockdown. Taking to Twitter, he thanked people who are helping the needy amid the crisis.
“A big thanks to all who provide ration to the needy,” he wrote. He added, “A humble request, please don’t make videos of people receiving it, as this makes them uncomfortable seeing themselves on social media.”
Many celebrities, relief organisations and individuals have stepped forward to provide ration bags to those affected by the lockdown.
Earlier, Shehzad shared his journey in Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19. He had pushed for school closures, postponed exams, freed under-trial prisoners from jail and protected daily wage earners, he said.
Have anything to add to the story? Let us know in the comments section below.
