Money Heist Season 4 is out and the fans can't be happier!
Web Desk
03:41 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
Money Heist Season 4 is out and the fans can't be happier!
Share

LAHORE - Worldwide famous season of popular Netflix series Money Heist is out on the streaming site, leaving the fans more than excited. We can undoubtedly say that the new season is a fast-paced surprise for fans, albeit a little frustrating at times, waiting for the fans to go through.

During lockdown situation, social media users were quick to hit communication forums to express their delight during these tough days of quarantine, and Money Heist seems to be the perfect entertainment at the moment for millions around the world. Action, intrigue, romance, humour, and much more, fans are rooting for continues to puzzle at every turn in the latest instalment of the hit Spanish crime drama.

Let's have a look at how people are reacting on social media:

Enjoying watching Netflix at home, safe and sound! 

More From This Category
American singer Pink reveals she tested positive ...
03:59 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
Has Junoon's Salman Ahmad infected by COVID-19?
03:54 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
Jennifer Aniston hasn’t found self-isolating ...
03:48 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
Money Heist Season 4 is out and the fans can't be ...
03:41 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
COVID-19: 'Please don’t make videos of people ...
03:25 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
Humayun Saeed returns home after 14-day ...
03:18 PM | 4 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
American singer Pink reveals she tested positive for coronavirus
03:59 PM | 4 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr