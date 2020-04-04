Money Heist Season 4 is out and the fans can't be happier!
LAHORE - Worldwide famous season of popular Netflix series Money Heist is out on the streaming site, leaving the fans more than excited. We can undoubtedly say that the new season is a fast-paced surprise for fans, albeit a little frustrating at times, waiting for the fans to go through.
During lockdown situation, social media users were quick to hit communication forums to express their delight during these tough days of quarantine, and Money Heist seems to be the perfect entertainment at the moment for millions around the world. Action, intrigue, romance, humour, and much more, fans are rooting for continues to puzzle at every turn in the latest instalment of the hit Spanish crime drama.
Let's have a look at how people are reacting on social media:
money heist season 4 is coming. i can't wait to hate this man again😠#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/8vbPm7BAj7— . (@MarcoMistica) March 29, 2020
This is the manila that I've been expecting to#MoneyHeist4 #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/Aw5MJM9R8U— simon (@simongoloid) April 3, 2020
heart breaking scene for #MoneyHeist #LaCasaDePapel4— jaye (@tellemjhuds) April 3, 2020
I need season 5 now😭🙌❤️ pic.twitter.com/tJ7QuCldXd
Nobody:#MoneyHeist Characters, Every Five Minutes. pic.twitter.com/IKvTwrhheB— Lone Wolf🐺 (@IkramUrRahman12) April 3, 2020
Money Heist fans MOST HATED GUY goes to GANDIA!!!!!!! 😭#Moneyheist #LaCasaDePapel4 pic.twitter.com/63a2qoNFbo— Paul Mutua 🌍 (@paul_mutuah) April 4, 2020
Me, after spending 8 hours watching #LaCasaDePapel4 and now have to wait again for next part: #MoneyHeist4 pic.twitter.com/aBhtGcnqn6— zikkkkk (@zikryyalfeeq) April 3, 2020
Enjoying watching Netflix at home, safe and sound!
