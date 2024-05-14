Yumna Zaidi's expensive white dress grabs people's attention

Yumna Zaidi is one Pakistan's most beautiful, talented and sought-after actresses. She is known for her innocence and versatility. Currently, she is basking under the love and attention her newly launched drama serial 'Gentleman' is receiving from the Pakistanis and drama lovers from across the border.

Yumna Zaidi was seen at the launch of Gentleman recently. She looked ravishing in her all white attire. Keeping in view the beauty of her dress, its price became a matter of interest for the viewers. However, it turned out later that this white dress worn by Yumna was designed by Umaima Mustafa and its price on her website was mentioned as Rs85,000.

Featuring Humayun Saeed and Yumna Zaidi, Atif Aslam's new song 'Tumhari Chup' for 'Gentleman' took the internet by storm on Sunday and has garnered around four million views since then. The song is written by the legendary Khalil Ul Rehman Qamar.

Gentleman, the highly anticipated drama serial, marks the first collaboration between Yumna Zaidi and Humayun Saeed. Produced by Next Level Entertainment, this entertainment project is led by the visionary duo of Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz.

Legendary playwright Khalil ur Rehman Qamar has added his creative touch to the script, while the talented Haissam Hussain took the director's chair.

The combination of these exceptional talents has delivered a drama serial that is bound to leave a lasting impact on viewers. Fans were eagerly waiting to see the on-screen chemistry between Yumna Zaidi and Humayun Saeed in their first project together.