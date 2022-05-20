Mehar Bano’s new belly dance video goes viral
Web Desk
04:32 PM | 20 May, 2022
Mehar Bano’s new belly dance video goes viral
Source: Instagram
Share

Mehar Bano is a rising star who has proved her versatility onscreen with the magical drama "Meray Paas Tum Hou". The 28-year-old star has a bold and sassy style statement.

Apart from acting endeavours, Bano is a very gifted dancer who does not shy away from boasting her groove worthy dance moves on her Instagram handle.

Recently, Mehar Bano posted a video of herself dancing. As the tunes play in the background, the Daagh start leaves the fans bedazzled as she gracefully sways her body with the rhythm of the soft hum.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mehar Bano (@meharbano)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mehar Bano (@meharbano)

The moral brigade bashed the actress and could not handle her revealing dress and bold moves. Her comment section was filled with people spewing hate comments.

On the work front, MeherBano has appeared in various drama serials but she became a known face when she appeared as ‘Zubaida’ in the popular web series ‘Churails’.

Meray Paas Tum Ho actor Mehar Bano’s stance on ... 06:34 PM | 13 Mar, 2021

The rising star Mehar Bano, who is an actor by profession, remains in news for her bold photoshoots and vocal ...

More From This Category
Adnan Siddiqui clears the air on meeting with ...
10:12 PM | 19 May, 2022
Sunny Leone’s video of getting body massage ...
06:50 PM | 19 May, 2022
'Willing to play Maryam Nawaz on-screen' – Saba ...
05:55 PM | 19 May, 2022
Yumna Zaidi and Merub Ali win hearts with latest ...
05:09 PM | 19 May, 2022
Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video goes viral
04:40 PM | 19 May, 2022
Amna Ilyas shares new bold photos from France
03:45 PM | 19 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehar Bano’s new belly dance video goes viral
04:32 PM | 20 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr