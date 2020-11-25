Pakistan Army reshuffles top generals
Pakistan Army reshuffles top generals
RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Army on Wednesday announced high-level postings of top military commanders, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, Lt-Gen Ghafoor has been posted as Inspector-General Communication and Information Technology, Lt-Gen Muhammad Abdul Aziz has been shifted to IV Corps (Lahore), Lt-Gen Muhammad Waseem Ashraf will be leading II Corps (Multan), Lt-Gen Hayat has been posted as Military Secretary, Lt-Gen Khalid Zia will lead XXXI Corps (Bahawalpur), Lt-Gen Sarfraz will be the new southern command and Lt-Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum is appointed V Corps (Karachi).

Posting & Appointments: Lt Gen Muhammad Abdul Aziz, Comd Lhr Corps, Lt Gen Muhammad Waseem Ashraf, Comd Multan Corps, Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, Comd Kci Corps, Lt Gen Khalid Zia, Comd Bahawalpur Corps, Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, Comd Southern Command & Lt Gen Muhammad Ali, Comd ASFC.

The other appointments include Lt-Gen Majid Ehsan as Inspector-General Arms and Lt-Gen Syed Muhammad Adnan as Inspector-General Training and Evaluation.

Earlier today, Pakistan Army announced the promotion of six major generals to the rank of lieutenant generals. The promotional statement was released by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the officers include Major-General Akhtar Nawaz, Major-General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Major-General Asif Ghafoor, Major-General Salman Fayyaz, Major-General Sarfraz Ali, and Major-General Muhammad Ali.

