Pakistan Army reshuffles top generals

RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Army on Wednesday announced high-level postings of top military commanders, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, Lt-Gen Ghafoor has been posted as Inspector-General Communication and Information Technology, Lt-Gen Muhammad Abdul Aziz has been shifted to IV Corps (Lahore), Lt-Gen Muhammad Waseem Ashraf will be leading II Corps (Multan), Lt-Gen Hayat has been posted as Military Secretary, Lt-Gen Khalid Zia will lead XXXI Corps (Bahawalpur), Lt-Gen Sarfraz will be the new southern command and Lt-Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum is appointed V Corps (Karachi).

The other appointments include Lt-Gen Majid Ehsan as Inspector-General Arms and Lt-Gen Syed Muhammad Adnan as Inspector-General Training and Evaluation.

Earlier today, Pakistan Army announced the promotion of six major generals to the rank of lieutenant generals. The promotional statement was released by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the officers include Major-General Akhtar Nawaz, Major-General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Major-General Asif Ghafoor, Major-General Salman Fayyaz, Major-General Sarfraz Ali, and Major-General Muhammad Ali.