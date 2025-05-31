‘King of Javelin’: Pakistanis shower praise on Arshad Nadeem for winning Asian Athletics Gold

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem lit up the Asian Athletics Championship on Saturday with a commanding gold-medal throw of 86.40 meters in men’s javelin final. But beyond the stadium, it was social media that truly captured candid moments of Pakistan’s Golden Boy.

As soon as Nadeem’s winning throw was confirmed, social sites like X, Instagram, and Facebook erupted with messages of admiration and support. From fans waving Pakistani flags to fellow athletes saluting his comeback, the digital world was unified in celebrating his triumph.

“Arshad is not just a champion, he’s an inspiration,” social media users said. Hashtags like #ArshadNadeem, and #JavelinKing began trending, with thousands applauding his grit and determination.

Another javelin comp, another gold for Arshad Nadeem. Man's making it look too easy and the way he's picked up right where he left off after the Olympics just shows how dedicated he is and how hungry he is to keep leveling up pic.twitter.com/FPF7rxqtjQ — f (@pacrisen) May 31, 2025

Arshad Nadeem had a slow start in the final, opening with 75.64m and 76.80m. But true to form, he climbed to the top with a third-attempt throw of 85.57m, later sealing gold with a powerful 86.40m in his final attempt—just shy of the championship record of 86.72m.

India’s Sachin Yadav took silver with 85.16m, while Japan’s Yuta Sakiyama claimed bronze at 83.75m. Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth.

Coach Salman Butt highlighted the significance of the performance: “It’s his first competition of the season, and still he delivered under pressure. With a bit more rest between heats and finals, I believe he could’ve gone even farther.”

Yet, it was the response back home that made the moment truly unforgettable. Pakistani cricketers, showbiz personalities, and government officials joined the chorus of praise, calling Nadeem a “national treasure” and “a symbol of hope.”

This victory is more than a medal—it’s a message of resilience, comeback, and national pride. And judging by the flood of love online, Arshad Nadeem has thrown his way straight into the hearts of millions once again.