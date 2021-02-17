COAS Bajwa visits PAF’s Air War College Institute in Karachi (VIDEO)
Share
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Air War College Institute (AWCI), the highest learning pedestal of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), at Karachi.
Addressing the participants of 34th Air War Course, COAS appreciated thorough professionalism of PAF and its enviable achievements, according to ISPR.
COAS urged the officers to make consistent efforts to keep abreast with modern developments and maintain cutting edge advantage.
Superiority in modern day battlefield can only be maintained if we remain alive to contemporary challenges and are prepared to tackle them in line with emerging modern concepts, he reiterated.
“We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to any misadventure by the adversary,” COAS emphasised.
Earlier, COAS visited Central Ordnance Depot Karachi where he was briefed about upgradation of existing century old infrastructure of the depot on modern lines for provision of smooth logistics support.
COAS appreciated the efforts of Ordnance Corps for its commitment in the field of logistics to enhance operational efficiency.
On arrival at COD Karachi, he was received by Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi, Chief of Logistics Staff & Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum.
- COAS Bajwa visits PAF’s Air War College Institute in Karachi (VIDEO)11:40 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
- India bars 600 Sikh pilgrims from visiting Pakistan11:04 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
- Pakistani student sets world record by arranging Periodic Table in ...10:12 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
- PTI govt gears up for e-voting in next general elections09:03 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
- Pakistani teenage girl kills mother for confiscating mobile phone07:56 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
- B-Town actor Ranvir Shorey tests positive for COVID-19 infection06:00 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
- Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome a baby boy06:20 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
- Ahad Raza Mir’s Bollywood lookalike Gurfateh Pirzada leaves the ...05:40 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021