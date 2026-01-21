Aviation giant Menzies explores investment as Pakistan pushes Airport Privatisation

DAVOS – With global investors lining up and reforms accelerating, Pakistan’s presence at Davos shows the South Asian nation is open for business.

Finance Minister Senator Aurangzeb laid out Pakistan’s reform journey, Menzies Aviation, a global giant operating at hundreds of airports worldwide, leaned in with interest. What followed was more than dialogue as it was signal that Pakistan’s runways, reforms, and rising confidence are beginning to attract the world’s attention.

Pakistan’s aviation sector captured global attention as British aviation powerhouse Menzies Aviation signaled strong intent to expand its footprint in the country, marking major boost to Pakistan’s reform-driven investment push.

In high-profile meeting between Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and Hassan El Houry, Chairperson of Menzies Aviation, held on sidelines of World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos. The discussions underscored growing international confidence in Pakistan’s economy and its ambitious privatisation agenda.

The talks focused on modernising airport services, boosting operational efficiency, and unlocking large-scale investment opportunities across Pakistan’s aviation sector. Senator Aurangzeb briefed the Menzies chief on the government’s sweeping reform programme, highlighting privatisation plans for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and proposals to outsource operations at major airports in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore.

Calling economic outlook “increasingly positive,” the finance minister stressed that Pakistan’s improving macroeconomic indicators and reform momentum were creating a fertile environment for private sector participation and international partnerships.

Aurangzeb singled out Sialkot as key hub, and expressed keen interest in expanding Menzies’ long-term engagement in the country. Both sides also explored initiatives aimed at raising airport service standards and transforming the passenger experience.

The meeting concluded on highly optimistic note, with both parties reaffirming their commitment to deepening cooperation, strengthening partnerships, and pursuing mutually beneficial investment projects to support Pakistan’s sustainable growth trajectory.

Senator Aurangzeb also held series of influential meetings in Davos to advance Pakistan’s economic reform agenda and strengthen global alliances. Among them was a key engagement with Masato Kanda, President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), where both sides reviewed Pakistan’s reform progress and discussed the future direction of their partnership.

The ADB President noted that Pakistan was entering a critical phase of economic transformation, marked by renewed reform momentum and rising market confidence. He highlighted ADB’s expanding engagement in Pakistan and reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting the country through a forward-looking and strategic partnership.

Senator Aurangzeb thanked ADB for its continued backing and outlined progress in structural reforms, particularly the government’s push for privatisation and increased private sector involvement. He pointed to strong investor interest, new benchmarks set by recent initiatives, and a growing pipeline of projects across multiple sectors.

Discussions also covered energy sector reforms, with a focus on modernisation, efficiency improvements, and the transition toward clean and sustainable energy solutions. Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination to deliver practical solutions that promote inclusive, durable, and long-term economic growth.