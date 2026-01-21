Patients’ Aid Foundation drives stroke care initiative with 2nd Golf Event

KARACHI – Patients’ Aid Foundation successfully organized its 2nd Golf Tournament at the Karachi Golf Club to raise funds and awareness for the establishment of a comprehensive, free Stroke Unit at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). The initiative aims to provide advanced stroke treatment, rehabilitation, and long-term care to economically disadvantaged patients from Karachi, Interior Sindh, Balochistan, and other rural regions of Pakistan.

The event witnessed strong support from prominent national organizations, including Fast Cables, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Sapphire, Crescent Steel & Allied Products, Martin Dow, Bank Al Habib, Dubai Islamic Bank, Premier Insurance, IGI Insurance, Thal Limited, Bank Al Falah, Jubilee Life Insurance, EFU General Insurance, Candyland, Cargo Express, National Foods, Artistic Milliners, and others.

The tournament served as a platform to highlight the urgent need for accessible stroke care in Pakistan. Experts emphasize that timely intervention and rehabilitation are crucial for stroke survivors, yet many patients are unable to afford specialized treatment.

Mr. Mushtaq Chhapra, Chairman of Patients’ Aid Foundation, shared his thoughts on the event, stating,

“This golf tournament brings together the golfing community and our valued partners while shedding light on the critical need for the upcoming Stroke Recovery and Rehabilitation Centre at JPMC. Since 1990, Patients’ Aid Foundation has played a vital role in transforming JPMC into a leading tertiary hospital offering free healthcare services to underprivileged patients across Pakistan.”

Mr. Chhapra further highlighted the foundation’s extensive contributions to JPMC, including the New Jinnah OPD & Surgical Complex, advanced cancer treatment facilities such as Cyber Knife and Tomotherapy, PET-CT, radiology, neurology, neurotrauma, Accident & Emergency (A&E) services, blood bank, nephrology, gynecology & obstetrics, pharmacy, psychiatry, and more.

He added, “Patients’ Aid Foundation provides medical care to over 12,000 OPD patients and 2,000 A&E patients daily, representing 75% of emergency cases in Karachi. In the fiscal year 2024–25, we provided 12,701 free dialysis sessions, supported 25,400 women in childbirth, treated over 50,000 cancer patients, conducted 782,000 free radiological diagnostics, and distributed free medicines to more than 108,000 patients.”

The tournament reinforced the foundation’s commitment to improving healthcare facilities at JPMC and ensuring that every patient receives a second chance at life, regardless of their financial status.

For further information, visit patientsaidjpmc.org or follow Patients’ Aid Foundation on social media.