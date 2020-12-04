COVID-19 — PM Imran says mosques to not be shut down in Pakistan

04:37 PM | 4 Dec, 2020
COVID-19 — PM Imran says mosques to not be shut down in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday clearly said that mosques will not be closed in the country but also called for ensuring compliance of SOPs introduced by the government to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri called on the premier, who directed him to remain in constant touch with the religious scholars and the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on matters related to the pandemic.

The prime minister said the religious scholars should be kept updated about the latest trends of coronavirus in the country so that the message of compliance of SOPs continues to emanate from mosques.

During the meeting, Qadri informed the premier about the the restructuring of Ulema and Mashaikh Council.

Pakistan has closed all educational institutions following the second wave of COVID-19 in the country while smart lockdowns are being imposed in coronavirus hotspot areas.

Coronavirus Situation in Pakistan

Pakistan has reported at least 55 deaths and 3,262 cases in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus on Friday.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Pakistan has surged the mark of 50,000 during the last twenty-four hours. The tally of current active cases stands at 51,654. The positivity rate has reached 7.3%.

According to the data of NCOC, the number of positive cases has surged to 410,072 while the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,260.

At least 350,305 people have recovered from the virus while 2,395 are said to be in critical condition.

Sindh reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with 1,983 infections.

Till now 179,240 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 121,753 in Punjab, 48,264 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,333 in Balochistan, 31,639 in Islamabad, 7,151 in Azad Kashmir and 4,692 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 3,115 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 2,983 in Sindh, 1,389 in KP, 169 in Balochistan, 332 in Islamabad, 174 in Azad Kashmir and 98 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,672,166 coronavirus tests and 44,627 in the last 24 hours.

In the world, the United States reported the most infections in a day with 163,578 new cases, Brazil was second with 38,578 new infections while India reported 38,323 and Russia fresh 26,794.

