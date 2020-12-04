Pakistani cop halts traffic for a turtle (VIDEO)

A traffic warden in eastern Punjab province has earned massive respect on social media for his care for animals.

A video, making rounds on the internet lately, shows the police officer bringing the traffic in a Punjab city to a halt so that a turtle could cross the road.

The warden, who is believed to be posted in Rawalpindi, can be seen signalling the vehicles to stop and wait till the slow ‘pedestrian’ reaches the other side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OneKindness News (@onekindness)

Since the video was uploaded by an Instagram page, netizens have been showering praise on the cop for his love for animals.

A great and responsible traffic warden clearing the way for slow moving turtle 🐢 by stopping the fast moving traffic on the highway.@FaisalAminKhan @anikasleem @ImranKhanPTI @wildpakistan pic.twitter.com/od2JLguTnV — Khan Amjad khan (@khanAmjad_Ak) September 17, 2020

Our hero?? Definitely this amazing traffic warden helping a turtle cross the road safely in Pakistan. We love to see it!! pic.twitter.com/SAbMX1h4aZ — Turtle Conservancy (@turtletweets) September 14, 2020

Turtles are usually on the move when the weather gets warm but sometimes, they are left stranded on a road or a highway. If hit, and their shells are damaged or crushed, they can still stay alive for days but it is excruciatingly agonizing and painful for the four-legged creature that is known for its slow speed and long age.

An accident involving turtles can also be fatal for the drivers.