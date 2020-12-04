Xiaomi launches Mi 10T in Pakistan – Check the Price & Specifications

LAHORE – Chinese smartphonemaker Xiaomi on Friday launched Mi 10T in Pakistan. The phone was globally unveiled back in March, powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and come with triple rear camera setups. The handset also boasts of high refresh rate displays.

Mi 10T: Taking mobile creativity and exploration to the next level

Mi 10T offers an impressive 64MP main camera. But it doesn’t stop there –Mi 10T offers a triple camera setup with a 13MP ultra wide-angle camera and 5MP macro camera, equipping it to capture moments that matter. And with a 20MP front camera, anyone can look their best whether taking a selfie or video-calling a loved one.

Building on Xiaomi’s existing technology, Mi 10T flaunts new and dynamic photography software

Six standalone Long exposure modes let anyone capture artsy shots, from Moving crowd – which focuses on an idle subject while blurring dynamic surroundings – to Star trails – which creates a swirling starry sky effect. Photo Clones captures four of you in a single shot. Plus, Timed burst feature offers endless opportunities for fun, allowing users to set up photos with a time gap that can also be converted into a video, while three new photo filters – Cyberpunk, Gold vibes and Black ice – help bring the desired mood to life.

Pushing the boundaries even further, Mi 10T also offer compelling new video features. Video Clones captures “two selves” in one video, while Dual Video can record from the device’s front and back cameras simultaneously, making it ideal for capturing surprise reactions. Finally, Time-lapse selfie video lets users create a fast-forward effect for more engaging vlogs.

A smooth future with 144Hz AdaptiveSync TrueColor display

Mi 10T features one of the best flat displays available in any smartphone today, with an industry-leading 144Hz refresh rate to boot. While high refresh rate displays often fall victim to high power consumption and inconsistent frame rates, Xiaomi’s AdaptiveSync display automatically matches the content’s frame rate, from enjoying your favourite movie at 48Hz to watching TV series at 50Hz, from streaming video at 30Hz or 60Hz to scrolling social media feeds or gaming at up to 144Hz – it guarantees a smooth experience and optimum battery usage. And with Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology, the device inserts more frames to make video smoother and better viewing.

With a P3 colour gamut and TrueColor, the display offers an extremely wide range and accurate colours. Reading mode 3.0 simulates a paper texture to protect your eyes, while Sunlight display 3.0 automatically enhances contrast and adjusts dynamic colour saturation outdoors. With a 360° ambient light sensor built-in, the screen can intelligently adjust brightness – even in backlit conditions.

Power your creative genius and get your game on with Qualcomm® Snapdragon 865™

Anchored by the flagship Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865, Mi 10T offers extreme power efficiency, performance, and 5G connectivity. Xiaomi packed in a wide range of 5G bands, ensuring compatibility with more networks in more locations than before.

Users will also experience desktop-level gaming thanks to the Qualcomm® Adreno™ 650 GPU. Together with UFS3.1 and LPDDR5, the devices tout the industry-leading smartphone ROM and RAM available today.

Massive 5,000mAh (typ) battery with added features to keep you powered up all-day

Mi 10T boasts one of Xiaomi’s biggest flagship series batteries: a massive 5,000mAh (typ). With battery power optimization technology baked in, the smartphones release more power for longer battery life.

When a juice up is needed, no one will miss a beat thanks to MMT (Middle middle tab) technology and an exceptionally fast and uniquely designed 33W wired charging process – made even more convenient by the included 33W charger.

Mi 10T will be available on Daraz.PK starting from December 4 at 6pm for PKR69,999 .