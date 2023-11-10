Hina Khan' soulful rendition of 'Mujhe Tum Nazar Se' goes viral

Hina Khan is a renowned Indian actress and model known for her versatility in the entertainment industry. She gained widespread fame for her portrayal of Akshara in the popular television soap opera 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' a role that earned her accolades and established her as a household name.

She further solidified her presence in the public eye by participating in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11,' where she emerged as the first runner-up, showcasing her resilience and charm. Her journey in the entertainment world expanded as she ventured into films, making her debut with the 2020 psychological thriller 'Hacked.'

Beyond acting, Khan has also ventured into singing, making her singing debut with the track 'Barsaat Aa Gayi.' Periodically treating her fans to soulful performances, she recently shared a heartwarming rendition of Mehdi Hassan’s timeless classic, 'Mujhe Tum Nazar Se,' on Instagram, leaving an indelible mark on her audience.

Under the title 'HINA KHAN SINGS ‘MUJHE TUM NAZAR SE,'' the actress, who has recently ventured into the world of singing, shared the video with a poignant caption: “Bus yun hi.. (do u feel the pain)

This performance garnered immense love and admiration from fans.. Here's what fans had to say: