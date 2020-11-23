All educational institutions in Pakistan to remain closed till January 10 to contain Covid-19 second wave
ISLAMABAD – The government on Monday decided to close all educational institutions across the country in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Monday (today) announced closing the educational institutions from November 26 to January 10.
Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) was chaired by the Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood.
"We have decided to keep all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and tuitions closed. However, online classes will be carried out from November 26 to December 24 after which winter break will start. Schools will reopen on January 11, 2021."
|November 26 2020
|All students to start studying from home.
|December 24 2020
|Last day of online classes
|December 25 to January 10, 2021
|Winter holidays
|January 11 2020
|Schools to resume activities after reevaluation of the situation in the first week of January.
Mahmood reiterates that health is the first priority of the government. All examinations will be postponed, except for a few specialized exams which will take place.
Minister for Education @Shafqat_Mahmood addressing a news conference in #Islamabad https://t.co/bBiTjb34MJ— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) November 23, 2020
Earlier the Federal Minister press conference, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said that if schools should be closed, then parks, shopping malls, and other recreational places should also be closed.
Taking it to Twitter, Murad wrote ANNOUNCEMENT All Public & Private Schools including Academies & Tuition Centers to close on 26th November 2020. All of the stated above to reopen on January 11th, 2021. Further, all the details will be shared very soon InshAllah.
ANNOUNCEMENT:
All Public & Private Schools including Academies & Tuition Centers to close on 26th November 2020. All of the stated above to reopen on January 11th, 2021. Further all the details will be shared very soon InshAllah.— Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) November 23, 2020
All the ministers have mutually agreed but micro-decisions regarding examinations and other matters will be taken by the respective provinces, he added.
-
