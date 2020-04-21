Coronavirus patient breaks out of Sialkot hospital
11:49 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
Coronavirus patient breaks out of Sialkot hospital
SIALKOT – A coronavirus patient escaped from the isolation ward of Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital on Tuesday.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Muneer Javaid said that police will soon arrest the fleeing coronavirus patient identified as 26-year-old Usama. The MS said that there were very tight security arrangements, however, the patient managed to escape from the hospital after breaking iron-net.

There are a total of 108 coronavirus patients at Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot, according to Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir, who added that the district administration has so far distributed as many as 1697 anti coronavirus gowns,16276 gloves, 26100 surgical masks, 225 goggles and 6781 shoe covers amongst doctors and paramedics taking care of coronavirus patients.

