Pakistan reports 48 Covid-19 deaths, 1,772 new cases

ISLAMABAD – At least 48 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,772 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest figures, the number of positive cases has surged to 524,783 while the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 11,103.

As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases is 35,163.

At least 2,046 patients have recovered from the virus in a day while the total number of recoveries stands at 478,517.

Sindh remains at the top in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other regions.

At least 237,308 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 150,889 in Punjab 64,078 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 40,304 in Islamabad, 18,640 in Balochistan, 8,672 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,892 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 4,476 individuals have died due to the novel virus in Punjab 3,830 in Sindh, 1,799 in KP, 460 in Islamabad, 245 in Azad Kashmir, 191 in Balochistan, and 102 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 7,481,688 coronavirus tests and 39,604 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.

Reema Khan receives Covid-19 vaccine in US (VIDEO) 02:33 PM | 19 Jan, 2021 WASHINGTON – Pakistani actor Reema Khan has received a shot of coronavirus vaccine in the United States, where ...

On the other hand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday contacted the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to allow limited spectators in the 2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

The administration is looking forward to hold the matches in the presence of limited spectators following the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).