Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity ratio surges to 4.61%
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan continues to post high Covid-19 infection rate as it reported 675 new cases in last 24 hours, with positivity ratio surging to alarming 4.61 percent.
The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Monday said that two deaths were reported due to infection as overall is 30,403. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,538,622.
The number of patients in critical care was recorded 153. Pakistan conducted a total of 14,632 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 370 patients have recovered from the contagious virus.
COVID-19 Statistics 04 July 2022— NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 4, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 14,632
Positive Cases: 675
Positivity %: 4.61%
Deaths: 02
Patients on Critical Care: 153
As many as 582,623 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 508,807 in Punjab, 220,123 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 136,318 in Islamabad, 35,577 in Balochistan, 43,411 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,762 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Meanwhile, Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel has urged people to follow preventive measures strictly, urging them to receive boost shots against Covid-19.
He also asked people to avoid visiting crowded places and maintain social distancing to curb the spread of infection.
Amid looming threats of six wave of coronavirus, the government has started imposing restrictions to curb the infection rate. Recently, authorities have made it mandatory for passengers travelling on public transport and domestic flights to wear face masks.
Pakistan revises travel advisory for domestic ... 12:11 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has revised travel advisory for passengers of all ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity ratio surges to 4.61%11:17 AM | 4 Jul, 2022
- Petroleum dealers warns of countrywide strike over low profit10:48 AM | 4 Jul, 2022
- Muzaffar Ali Ranja appointed chairman of Prime Minister’s ...09:59 AM | 4 Jul, 2022
-
- Shoaib Akhtar shares unique view of Holy Kaaba09:04 AM | 4 Jul, 2022
- Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain share stunning pictures from vacation09:27 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
- Hassan Ali’s adorable birthday celebration with wife goes viral04:49 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
- Komal Baig blessed with a baby boy04:13 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022