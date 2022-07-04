Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity ratio surges to 4.61%

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan continues to post high Covid-19 infection rate as it reported 675 new cases in last 24 hours, with positivity ratio surging to alarming 4.61 percent.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Monday said that two deaths were reported due to infection as overall is 30,403. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,538,622.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 153. Pakistan conducted a total of 14,632 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 370 patients have recovered from the contagious virus.

COVID-19 Statistics 04 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 14,632

Positive Cases: 675

Positivity %: 4.61%

Deaths: 02

Patients on Critical Care: 153 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 4, 2022

As many as 582,623 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 508,807 in Punjab, 220,123 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 136,318 in Islamabad, 35,577 in Balochistan, 43,411 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,762 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meanwhile, Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel has urged people to follow preventive measures strictly, urging them to receive boost shots against Covid-19.

He also asked people to avoid visiting crowded places and maintain social distancing to curb the spread of infection.

Amid looming threats of six wave of coronavirus, the government has started imposing restrictions to curb the infection rate. Recently, authorities have made it mandatory for passengers travelling on public transport and domestic flights to wear face masks.