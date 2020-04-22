5000 stranded Pakistanis to be repatriated every week, says FM Qureshi
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that third phase of repatriation of Pakistanis abroad has started during which 5,000 Pakistanis will be brought back every week due to coronavirus pandemic.

While talking to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf in Islamabad, the Foreign Minister said that our capacity will increase in cooperation with the provinces and will help bring back maximum number of Pakistanis back to the country.

He said testing and quarantine facilities at airports across the country have been significantly increased to control the spread of Corona pandemic effectively.

Foreign Minister said that the government is taking every measure to control and limit the local spread of coronavirus adding that steps are being taken to counter the economic impacts of COVID-19 pandemic.

