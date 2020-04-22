Indian troops kill four Kashmiri youth in IOK
10:11 AM | 22 Apr, 2020
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism killed four Kashmiri youth in Shopian district of occupied Kashmir today (Wednesday).
According to Kashmir Media Service the youth were killed during a cordon and search operation, which was launched on Tuesday in Melhora area of the district.
The operation was going on till the last reports came in.
Indian authorities have also suspended internet service and blocked all entry and exit points in the area.
