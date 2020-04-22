Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet tomorrow for Ramazan moon sighting
KARACHI - Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman will chair a meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Karachi on Thursday.
The meeting will decide about sighting of the crescent of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1441 AH or otherwise.
Earlier in a tweet, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had claimed that “Ramzan moon will be sighted on April 24, with the Ramzan to start from April 25”.
انشااللہ رمضان المبارک کا چاند 24 اپریل کو پورے ملک میں دیکھا جا سکے گا اور25 اپریل کوپہلاروزہ ہو گا،روئت ھلال کمیٹی نے ذیعقداور رجب دونوں کی غلط تاریخ دیں 5 مارچ کو پارلیمان کی مذہبی امور کی کمیٹیوں کو بریفنگ دیں گے کہ عید اور اسلامی تہوار تقسیم نہیں اتحاد کا باعث بننے چاہئیں۔— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 27, 2020
