Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet tomorrow for Ramazan moon sighting

KARACHI - Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman will chair a meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Karachi on Thursday.

The meeting will decide about sighting of the crescent of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1441 AH or otherwise.

Earlier in a tweet, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had claimed that “Ramzan moon will be sighted on April 24, with the Ramzan to start from April 25”.